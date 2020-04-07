19 in Hamilton County charged with violating stay-at-home order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - 19 people in Hamilton County have been charged in connection with violating Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
They are facing misdemeanor charges of “violations prohibited”, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
15 of the 19 people who were charged with violating the stay-at-home order were being investigated by police and charged with unrelated crimes.
Two of the remaining four charged were shooting victims but found to be in violation of the order at the time they were shot.
The two others facing charges are Rashaan Davis and Eric Chapel.
Davis was charged after videos surfaced of a large social gathering in Over-the-Rhine last weekend.
His bond was set at $350,000.
“This is how we do it in my city, man,” Davis says in one of the videos. “We don’t give a f*** about this coronavirus.”
“In the video, (Davis) narrates a video of himself and others openly defying the order, causing even greater risk of contamination during this national health crisis,” Lt. David Schofield wrote in the court record.
Chapel was charged in connection with QC Lounge being open for business after restaurants were ordered to close.
The Cincinnati Police Department says there were about 40 people inside the Queen City Lounge, in the 2100 block of Queen City Avenue, late Sunday, March 16.
Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says the lounge was “operating as a bar” and even had a full buffet.
The bar had been warned when officers conducted a compliance check on Saturday, March 15.
Below is a list of the 19 individuals charged with violating the stay-at-home order, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts:
- Andrew Bik - Investigated for Criminal Damaging & Criminal Trespassing
- Benjamin M Brinker - Investigated for drug charges
- Joshua Bronson - Allegedly fled from accident, investigated for drug abuse instrument
- Michael Buttram - Court Records: “observed by passerby slumped over wheel of vehicle,” investigated for drug paraphernalia
- Eric Chapel - Officers allegedly observed QC Lounge in defiance of State Order
- Blake O Clark - Allegedly fled from auto accident
- Rashaan S Davis - Allegedly recorded himself openly defying order
- Tequan Freeman - Investigated for Obstruction of Official Business
- Jason Harris - Court Records: Arrested admitted to taking part in BBQ before being shot in the leg
- Steven Holmes - Investigated for unrelated charges no longer listed in court records
- Charles Kelly Jr - Court Records: “drove to the store to get a pack of Swisher leaf”. Investigated for CCW & Possession of Drugs.
- Keyshawn N Lee - Investigated for fleeing auto accident after allegedly stealing truck involved in crash
- Aaron Matthews - Investigated for Breaking & Entering
- Dustin Miller - Court Records: “outside of home conduction non-essential business/activities when he was shot”
- Renah Nixson - Investigated for Obstruction of Official Business & Theft
- Garrett L Penn - Investigated for Criminal Trespassing
- George Sanks - Investigated for Receiving Stolen Property
- Christopher Tolliver - Investigated for Receiving Stolen Property, CCW, Possession of Drugs, Obstruction of Official Business & Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Deohn Williams - Investigated for CCW & Weapons Under Disability
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.