Indiana coronavirus: Cases top 5,500, 173 deaths including new one in Franklin County

Gov. Holcomb gives update as Indiana nears 5k coronavirus cases
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 7, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 10:20 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana’s coronavirus case count passed the 5,000 mark Tuesday, with 5,507 cases and 173 deaths, state health officials said.

Franklin County added a death, increasing from 6 on Monday to 7 on Tuesday.

Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

  • Franklin County: 60 cases, 7 deaths
  • Switzerland County: 11 cases, 0 deaths
  • Dearborn County: 41 cases, 1 death
  • Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
  • Ripley County: 76 cases, 2 deaths
  • Fayette County: 18 cases, 3 deaths

To date, 28,764 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 26,192 on Monday.

Complete coronavirus coverage | Map: Track all reported coronavirus cases in the world

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.