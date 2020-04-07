Indiana coronavirus: Cases top 5,500, 173 deaths including new one in Franklin County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana’s coronavirus case count passed the 5,000 mark Tuesday, with 5,507 cases and 173 deaths, state health officials said.
Franklin County added a death, increasing from 6 on Monday to 7 on Tuesday.
Counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
- Franklin County: 60 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 11 cases, 0 deaths
- Dearborn County: 41 cases, 1 death
- Ohio County: 1 case, 0 deaths
- Ripley County: 76 cases, 2 deaths
- Fayette County: 18 cases, 3 deaths
To date, 28,764 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 26,192 on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.