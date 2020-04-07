Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Community college system postpones search for new leader
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System have postponed the search for a new president due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the school system’s Board of Regents says they hope to post the job again in August and announce a new leader by next January. Meanwhile, current President Jay Box has agreed to remain in his position through the end of September. The extra time will ease the transition for Interim President Paul Czarapata, a vice president of the school system who oversees technology. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the state’s largest postsecondary institution.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY CONGRESS
Kentucky rep seeks to shore up support from Trump backers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky congressman who drew President Donald Trump's wrath for trying to stall a coronavirus aid package has released a campaign ad aimed at shoring up support from the president's fans. It comes as his primary challenger attempts to win over those voters. The ad shows a photo of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie with Trump, both smiling and giving the thumbs-up. The Massie ad is airing across Kentucky’s 4th District. It portrays the congressman and Trump as being on the same team against Democrats. Challenger Todd McMurtry's campaign spokesman says the ad covers up Massie’s “do-nothing record."
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Governors seize spotlight amid states' coronavirus response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Watching the governor’s daily press briefing is becoming a new daily ritual for families holed up and isolated by the new coronavirus. Governors including Ohio's Mike DeWine, New York's Andrew Cuomo and Kentucky's Andy Beshear have seen their visibility skyrocket amid the global pandemic. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans approve of the way their state government is handling the coronavirus outbreak than approve of the federal government's approach. After years of intense focus on Washington and a creeping nationalization of politics, the coronavirus crisis has become a reminder of the significance of leaders closer to home.
CONFEDERATE FLAG-COURTHOUSE
Confederate flag at Kentucky courthouse draws criticism
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — News outlets report that a Confederate flag recently put up on a flagpole outside a Kentucky courthouse has drawn criticism. Marshall County Commissioner Justin Lamb says members of the local chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans paid for the flag and raised it in front of the government building in Benton. Lamb says it's flying solo to recognize April as Confederate History Month, but it could eventually be part of a permanent Civil War monument that may also contain a Union flag. Since its installation, officials including a former Marshall County sheriff and a Louisville NAACP leader have joined community members in questioning the installation.
TESTING WAIVER
Education Department seeks public comment on testing waiver
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education is asking the public for comment on the request and approval to bypass standardized testing this school year. The state applied for a waiver last month after the federal government announced that students affected by schools closures due to the coronavirus pandemic can bypass the testing. The request was tentatively approved, and formal notification was received March 27. Any state receiving a one-year waiver may also receive a waiver from the requirement to use the data in the statewide accountability system. Kentucky included the exemption in its waiver. Public comments on the waiver must be received by close of business Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE SHIELD PRODUCTION
Indiana workshop aims to make 2,000 virus face shields a day
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana community workshop is ramping up production of face shields for medical workers, hoping to produce 2,000 each day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maker13 and the Jeffersonville workshop’s owner, John Riley, are using its 3D printing equipment to make face shields for local hospitals, with help from community partners. The face shields can extend the lifespan of face masks crucial for protecting medical workers from the virus as they treat COVID-19 patients. The News and Tribune reports that Maker13 had been shuttered in March due to the pandemic, but Riley reactivated its equipment for the face shield effort.