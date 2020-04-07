Livestream mass for frontline workers Wednesday at St. Peter in Chains

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A livestream mass for frontine workers serving through the coronavirus pandemic will be held Wednesday at St. Peter in Chains in downtown Cincinnati.
The mass will begin at 10 a.m. with Father Steve Angi, chancellor and police chaplain.
It will have a special blessing for everyone on the frontlines who is serving the community during this crisis.
The mass will be livestreamed on the cathedral’s website, and on the link below since the Archdiocese of Cincinnati is not holding public masses through May 3:
