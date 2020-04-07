Local cinema serving up free curbside popcorn

EASTGATE, Ohio (FOX19) - RJ Cinema is offering a free bucket of freshly made popcorn every Tuesday and Friday night to anyone who wants one.
They’re asking patrons to pull up to the cinema’s front door and a staff member will bring a bucket to your car with no purchase required.
Free popcorn is available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each Friday.
Having real movie theater popcorn helps make that at-home movie seem a little more like the real thing, the cinema said.
RJ Cinema Vice President and General Manager Ric Welker wanted to create an initiative to spread hope and positivity throughout the community.
“This virus has our country and the service industry reeling. Who doesn’t like movie theater popcorn and watching movies together? At our makeshift drive-thru, we wanted to offer something that made people smile, while spreading community awareness to support local businesses, until we can all be together again," he said.
For those interested in supporting RJ Cinema with a purchase, the following items are for sale at the drive-thru:
- RJ Vodka, Rum and Whiskey are available in 750 ML bottles
- Bottle purchases come with their most requested drink recipes.
- 50 West beer growlers (32 oz and 64 oz) are available in five different flavors.
- An extra-large bag of popcorn for $8 each, the approximately same quantity of five buckets.
- Gift cards for when they reopen.
RJ Cinema requests that customers pre-order items for-purchase, so they may prepare for appropriate quantities and expedite wait times.
Orders can be placed at: https://rjcinema.com/order
