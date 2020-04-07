Cincy dance instructor offering free virtual classes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local dance instructor forced to stop most of her in-person lessons due to the Stay-at-Home order is now offering virtual dance classes.
Melissa Fields owns Lets Dance Cincinnati.
“It gets pretty intense," Fields said. "It’s so much fun. I love my job.”
Fields has been teaching people how to ballroom and Latin dance for 20 years.
It’s something she says she’s extremely passionate about, so last year she decided to launch Lets Dance Cincinnati, where she primarily teaches engaged couples preparing to take on the dance floor on their wedding day.
Fields, like so many other people, has been forced to make concessions as state officials act to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That’s why she decided to start offering free virtual dance classes.
“Not only has this been a financial burden on me, but this has also been a struggle on my well-being," Fields said. “Dancing gives me a purpose. I decided to start holding some online classes to get myself up and get motivated and to hopefully help other people get up and get motivated.”
She’s offering ballroom dance classes and Latin dance classes on Zoom twice-a-week and a workout class once-a-week.
So whether you're preparing for a first dance, or just want to learn something new, Fields says don't be afraid to try give it a try.
“There is nobody out there that can’t learn," Fields said. “I have heard it before and I have not ever failed to teach anybody, so if you would just allow yourself the confidence to try it and put through the awkwardness than you can do it."
You can visit her website and learn more about the classes she’s offering here.
Fields says if a lot people like the virtual dance classes, she’ll considering doing them even after the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.