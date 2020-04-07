2nd Cincy firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The second Cincinnati Fire Department firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Local 48 President Matt Alter.
The first confirmed case in the department came Saturday.
Alter says both individuals are doing well and are recovering. He adds they could return to duty “within the next week or so.”
The fire houses where the individuals were assigned have been deep cleaned, Alter says, and others that were potentially exposed are self-quarantining and self-monitoring for symptoms.
The City of Cincinnati is reportedly providing rooms at a downtown hotel for members that are unable to quarantine at home.
“Now, more than ever, we must continue to be vigilant in protecting ourselves, our families, and each other as we move forward during this unprecedented time in CFD history," Alter said.
