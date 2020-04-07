Rumpke employee in critical care facility after being hit by vehicle on morning route

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (FOX19) - A Rumpke Waste and Recycling employee is now in a critical care facility after they were hit by a vehicle early Tuesday while working on 12 Mile Road, according to a news release from Rumpke.
Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rumpke says the worker was servicing customers when they were hit by the vehicle, the company says.
The employee is currently in an urgent care facility after sustaining non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Rumpke says they will be investigating to get more details, but that is not their priority at this time.
“We are launching an investigation to learn more details; however, right now, our top priority is the wellbeing of our team member,” said Rumpke Safety Manager Randy Broadright.
After an incident like this, the company says this is the time to remind everyone to take extra precautions when you are approaching or passing waste and recycling vehicles.
