Strong to severe storm risk Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warm, breezy, and mainly dry Tuesday afternoon on tap with a high of 76 degrees. Now we do have storm chances but for the most part these will hold off until the overnight hours into your Wednesday morning.
Severe thunderstorms are likely Wednesday before dawn. The main threat window Wednesday morning opens about 3 AM and closes by 11am.
Timing Wednesday morning may change by a few hours either earlier or later. Wednesday morning storms could contain large hail and produce damaging wind gusts.
We then cool it down with mainly dry weather at the end of the week, back into the 50′s.
