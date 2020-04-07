Chances for severe storms: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days.
The Tri-State could see strong to severe weather both days starting Tuesday morning, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
There is a slim chance for a severe thunderstorm between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., mainly northeast of downtown Cincinnati, he says.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts will be the main threats.
The more likely threat for severe weather will be before dawn Wednesday, between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to Marzullo.
The Storm Predication Center has the Tri-State under a “slight risk” of severe storms.
We could see large hail and high, damaging wind gusts, Marzullo says.
A tornado cannot be ruled out, mainly north of the city.
