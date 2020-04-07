Tri-State group raises money to buy meals for frontline healthcare workers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A group of Tri-State residents have banded together to support hospital workers in their front-line fight against COVID-19.
Kerri McKenna and Amy Koller got the ball rolling with a Facebook page: Friends of the Frontline in Butler and Warren Counties.
“Our medical workers that are in the hospital on the front line, they are our surrogate families right now,” McKenna said.
On the page you’ll find pictures and heartfelt messages of support. But it does more than that.
The page has helped raise more than $3,000 for meals to be delivered to hospital workers.
“They’re having vending machine meals,” Hull explained. “They’re not eating real healthy food, and we need them as healthy as possible.”
Today’s delivery, the first in a planned series of them, went from Quatman’s Cafe in Mason to West Chester Hospital.
Next up is The Christ Hospital location in Liberty Township.
