Up to $1K fine, 180 day in jail for violating Indiana stay-at-home order in Dearborn County

“Dearborn County citizens should be, and hereby are, notified that a person who knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly violates any provision of Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-18 commits a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) and a sentence of Zero (0) to One Hundred Eighty (180) days pursuant to Indiana Code § 10-14-3-34,” the news release states.