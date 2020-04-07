Up to $1K fine, 180 days in jail for violating Indiana stay-at-home order in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - You might not want to violate Indiana’s stay-at-home order in Dearborn County.
You could be hit with a fine up to $1,000 and ordered to serve up to three months in jail, according to a news release Tuesday from the county’s emergency management agency.
Dearborn County Board of Commissioners imposed the order Tuesday when they placed the county under an “orange” travel watch.
Both are effective at noon.
The state’s expanded stay-at-home order went into effect late Monday through April 20.
In Dearborn County, an orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.
During this “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations, according to the county EMA.
The only travel is what’s permitted under the governor’s stay-at-home order, they said.
“Dearborn County citizens should be, and hereby are, notified that a person who knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly violates any provision of Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-18 commits a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) and a sentence of Zero (0) to One Hundred Eighty (180) days pursuant to Indiana Code § 10-14-3-34,” the news release states.
Hoosiers only should leave their homes now to purchase items needed for sustenance, health, education or employment; use delivery or curbside pickup for purchases whenever possible; visit the fewest number of retailers to make necessary purchases; and limit the number of household members going into stores, Gov. Eric Holcomb says.
This includes grocery stores, food shops and general merchandise stores with sizable grocery sections; convenience stores and gas stations; pharmacies; auto sales, supply and repair; farm and construction equipment; bicycle shops; hardware, building and office supply stores; and pet supply stores.
They must limit the number of customers, follow sanitation standards to protect their employees and the public and consider offering separate hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers.
The governor’s order also closes all campgrounds located in Indiana. People at campgrounds who reside in recreational vehicles (RVs) and cabins and have no other place of residence may remain.
