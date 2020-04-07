Want to help Ohio seniors during the pandemic? Here’s how..

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, Ohio Governor, Mike Dewine put a call out to Ohioans to help the State’s seniors.
The Governor asked Ohioans to help in a variety of ways, including meal deliveries and donations.
“We have people helping us shop for seniors, people helping us fill-the-truck, trying to fill and give us resources. We still need like everybody else, paper supplies, shelf staple meals, Lysol wipes. We need all the things everybody else needs that we’re delivering to seniors.” Said Cincinnati Area Senior Services CEO, Tracey Collins.
Collins says another great way to help is to just check in with your elderly neighbors. Many, who might not have family close by or cannot utilize local senior centers, which are now closed.
"Call, check on them. Say “Hey, how are you doing? do you need anything? are you ok?” Just checking on them is just as critical as also getting food to them. Said Collins.
Also, if you’re able to, donate money. Local programs can always use it to continue purchasing healthy food for seniors.
Contact Cincinnati Area Senior Services to drop off donations or sign up to help here: https://cassdelivers.org/leadership/
Find providers in your area here: https://bit.ly/34c9n6z
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.