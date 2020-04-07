Warren County Career Center makes PPE for first responders

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Instructors at the Warren County Career Center are using their expertise to provide personal protection equipment to front line workers and first responders.
Ryan Burgess is an Information Technology Instructor at the center. He along with two other instructors are using 3D printers to create face masks and shields for whoever may be in need of medical supplies.
“So the entire shell can be dunked in a sanitizing solution, bleach, alcohol, or whatever it needs to be and the filter is actually removable. So you can just remove it, remove the filter and replace it,” explained Burgess.
Instructors made a dozen prototypes over the weekend. Burgess said he has already made calls to a local nursing home, as well as the Warren County Sheriffs Office to let them know about the project.
Starting this week, he hopes to create 15-20 a masks a day that are reusable and washable.
Burgess says he and his co-workers are just trying to fill a need and plan to keep contributing as long as needed.
