WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, announced that there are 4,782 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 167 deaths.
About 50,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
An expanded stay-at-home order took effect Monday.
Businesses that are still open are now required to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers and make sure those outside are safely distanced. The number must also be displayed.
Arriving in Ohio from other areas? You must quarantine for 14 days.
“Snowbirds coming back to Ohio from places like Florida: Welcome back, we want you back, but anyone coming back into Ohio (a resident or non-resident) must quarantine for 14 days,” DeWine said.
The quarantine excludes truckers, healthcare workers, other workers providing essential services, and those who live on the state border.
On Monday, DeWine asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Department of Justice the stop of accepting new inmates at Ohio’s only federal prison because there’s a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We know that seven inmates have tested positive COVID-19 at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County, but we also know that dozens more have shown symptoms – some very serious. Three have died,” he said.
DeWine authorized the Ohio National Guard to go into the prison to assist with providing medical assistance.
Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton said they will need to double the hospital capacity to hand the upcoming surge.
“Our social distancing has absolutely had an impact. This is going to be a hard week, and we have a couple hard weeks ahead. But we can’t let up. The moment we let up it will all unravel,” she said.
Ohio has also developed a plan to expand healthcare services at alternative sites in addition to traditional medical care facilities.
The following sites have been selected:
- Duke Energy Convention Center, Hamilton County
- Dayton Convention Center, Montgomery County
- Seagate Convention Center, Lucas County
- Case Western University’s Health Education Campus, Cuyahoga County
- Covelli Convention Center, Mahoning County
- Greater Columbus Convention Center, Franklin County
State officials say these alternative sites would be used for people who are not seriously ill, while the sickest patients will be hospitalized.
