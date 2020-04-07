When to watch the biggest, brightest moon of 2020 in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If the skies are clear where you live, Mother Nature is dishing up a treat Tuesday and Wednesday night.
A super pink moon will appear. It’s the biggest and brightest full moon of 2020.
It will appear 14 percent bigger in the sky. On average, the moon is 239,000 miles away, but the next two nights it will be a little closer.
Look for the supermoon on the evenings of April 7 and 8.
Although it is up all night, the best time to view the supermoon is as it rises just above the eastern horizon and looks big and red.
Moonrise April 7: 7:51pm Distance from you = 220,000 miles
Moonrise April 8: 9:07pm Distance from you = 221,000 miles
Get outside with lawn chairs and blankets, face east and watch a moonrise or do some stargazing.
