Aggravated murder charge, possible death penalty for driver accused of causing crash that killed Springdale officer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An aggravated murder charge with possible death penalty is being sought against the driver accused of purposely causing a crash that killed a Springdale police officer last month, Attorney General Dave Yost and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Wednesday.
Terry Blankenship, 42, is accused of purposely driving into two police cruisers on the side of westbound Interstate I-275 the evening of March 21.
The crash killed Officer Kaia Grant, 33.
“We are formally requesting the Attorney General’s Office through BCI to sign aggravated murder charges against Terry Blankenship for the murder of Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant," Deters said at a news conference with AG Dave Yost and Springdale Police Chief Thomas Wells.
A grand jury won’t be convened in the case until late April due to statewide stay-at-home order because
of the coronavirus pandemic, Deters said.
Whenever a law enforcement officer is murdered in Ohio, the suspect can face the death penalty, he noted, and said that would be up to the grand jury.
Yost said the charges would be signed and filed.
“It’s always a tragedy when an officer is struck down in the line of duty. It’s an even more so in a circumstance like this with a young officer with so many years ahead of her,” he said.
BCI agents spent four days on the scene working on this case and “the fruit of their labors will be shown in a court of law, at which time I am confident the defendant will be proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.
“One element, or one example of the evidence that supports these charges, are texts recovered, paint chips from Officer Grant’s body that are consistent with the maroon paint job on the defendant’s truck. There will be other forensic evidence and testimony has been developed that will be presented at trial by Joe Deters and his team but i am looking forward to justice being done in this case. again, deepest sympathies to the family of Officer Grant.”
Blankenship was transferred to an undisclosed nursing home sometime last week and is continuing to receive medical care, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told FOX19 NOW earlier this week.
Blankenship remains there now, David Daugherty confirmed Wednesday morning.
The location is not being released due to security reasons, he has said.
Blankenship has been held for authorities in Clinton County on a felony warrant, but he has yet to be charged by Hamilton County authorities.
Blankenship fled Elmwood Place police on northbound Interstate 75 to westbound Interstate 275 the evening of March 21, Springdale police said.
Elmwood Place police were trying to stop him and arrest him on a felony aggravated burglary warrant out of Blanchester. They also had information from Blanchester police that Blankenship had threatened ‘suicide by cop’ and was armed and dangerous.
As the chase entered Springdale on the highway and continued past Ohio 4, police say Blankenship intentionally swerved to hit two police cruisers on the side of the highway as Officer Grant prepared to throw down the stop sticks.
Blankenship used his truck as a weapon, intentionally swerving and “rammed” their cruisers, according to police.
The crash severely injured Officer Grant, who received the brunt of the impact, and hurt Sgt. Davis, police said.
One of the two cruisers was considered a total loss.
Officer Grant was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
She was 33-years-old and had served as a police officer in Springdale eight years.
Sgt. Davis was treated and released.
Blankenship was seriously injured and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police have said.
They recovered a handgun at the scene, placed Blankenship in custody and took him to a hospital.
He has a long criminal record.
Two days before the chase and crash, Blankenship broke into his estranged wife’s home in Clinton County and threatened her and her boyfriend, according to Blanchester police.
They responded to a report of a man with a gun breaking into her trailer at a mobile home park in the 800 block of East Center Street and then fleeing in a maroon pickup truck the evening of March 19, a news release states.
Blankenship’s estranged wife told police he broke down the front door of the trailer and entered the living room with a pistol in his hand.
He “communicated his intent to kill” her boyfriend, pushed his way past her and went into the bedroom where the boyfriend was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, police said.
Blankenship, according to the news release, pointed the gun at his estranged wife’s boyfriend’s face, and the two men struggled. Blankenship pistol-whipped the man and then fled.
“Prior to fleeing the residence, Blankenship commented that he could have the police shoot him,” the release reads.
Blanchester police told dispatchers to put out a bulletin to law enforcement in surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for Blankenship, he was armed and threatened “suicide by cop.”
Blanchester police said they began investigating Blankenship’s background the following day and learned he holds a license to carry a concealed weapon, one that was issued by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. They also determined he has four prior arrests for domestic violence and one for assault, all in Clermont and Clinton counties.
Those five cases resulted in two disorderly conduct convictions, which Blanchester police have described as “a rather impotent consequence.”
They determined he had been staying with a relative in Elmwood Place and worked at a business in Loveland.
On March 20, Blanchester police got a warrant for Blankenship’s arrest, alerted briefed Elmwood Place and Loveland police about Blankenship and asked them to arrest him.
