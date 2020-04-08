Beloved Wilmington doctor recovering from coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dr. Jeffrey Manser is recovering from COVID 19 after being admitted to the hospital Friday.
“He was placed on the ventilator and then seemed to progressively get worse to the point where he was experiencing his immune system working against him,” his daughter Rachel Keremes said. “He’s still getting some oxygen through a mask but he’s off the ventilator and doing well.”
Dr. Manser is well-known in Wilmington. He and his wife, Dr. Tina Gabbard, have practiced in the area for decades.
When word about Dr. Manser’s condition, the community behind them online.
A post for prayers and well wishes was commented on and shared thousands of times. The hashtag #ManserStrong started trending.
“We got so many messages of support,” Keremes said. “Then somebody started this lights on for my dad, and it trended a bit."
Social media feeds were flooded with pictures of porch lights, candles, or outdoor luminaries showing support and offering well wishes for the doctor.
The support, his family says, is a big reason Dr. Manser is on the road to recovery.
