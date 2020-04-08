Bengals announce contract agreements with 8 UFAs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals have reached contract agreements with eight unrestricted free agents (UFA) this off-season, the team announced on Wednesday.
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor says there is still work to be done, but the franchise is on the verge of something special.
“We were aggressive in free agency and added key players who immediately help our team get better,” said Taylor. “These players are excited to come to Cincinnati and recognize we’re on the verge of something special, but we still have a lot of hard work in front of us.”
The eight UFA signees for the Bengals includes:
- CB Mackensie Alexander (One-year contract)
- Alexander is entering his fifth season out of Clemson and spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.
- Career Stats: 10 starts in 55 games - 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 21 passes defended, two interceptions
- CB LeShaun Sims (One-year contract)
- Sims, who is also entering the fifth year of his career, spent his first four seasons with the Tennesse Titans after being drafted out of Southern Utah in 2016.
- Career Stats: 11 starts in 56 games - 115 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble
- CB Trae Waynes (Three-year contract)
- The Michigan State product is entering his sixth NFL season after playing for the Minnesota Vikings that past five years.
- Career Stats: 53 starts in 74 games - 347 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles
- DT D.J. Reader (Four-year contract)
- Reader, who spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2016.
- Career Stats: 52 starts om 61 games - 154 tackles, 6.5 sacks
- G Xavier Su’a-Filo (Three-year contract)
- The UCLA product is entering the seventh NFL season after playing for the Houston Texans from 2014-17 and 2018-19 with the Dallas Cowboys.
- Career Stats: 53 starts in 75 career games
- LB Josh Bynes (One-year contract)
- Bynes spent the first eight NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and the Cardinals before signing with the Bengals on March 25.
- Career Stats: 47 starts in 101 games - 378 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries
- S Vonn Bell (Three-year contract)
- It’s back to the Buckeye State for Ohio State product. Bell spent his first four years with the New Orleans Saints after being drafted in 2016.
- Career Stats: 45 starts in 61 games - 348 tackles, eight sacks, 14 passes defended, one interception, seven forced fumbles and fumble recoveries
- WR Mike Thomas (One-year contract)
- Thomas joins the Bengals after playing four seasons with LA Rams. Thomas was drafted in the sixth-round in 2016 out of Southern Mississippi.
- Career Stats: Played in 40 career games - 10 catches for 144 yards on offense - nine tackles, one forced fumble, one blocked punt on special teams
These contracts are still subject to the players passing team physicals, which will be done at a later date because of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.