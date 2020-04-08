Cincinnati Museum Center offering online programs during coronavirus closures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are looking for ways to keep the family entertained at home, you may want to check out the Cincinnati Museum Center’s website.
During its temporary closure, the museum is offering free online resources for you to check out.
Between a series of how-to videos and online exhibits, there is something for everyone.
All you have to do is visit their website. There you will find several links that will take you to fun experiments, livestreams and online educational videos.
Wonder Zone teaches both parents and kids to make fun and educational at-home experiments.
CMC also has Story Tree Time, where a staff member will read a fun book to kids. It is a livestream video that happens every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
They also have lesson plans and printable worksheets for educators.
Staff is bringing new and old online exhibits right to you by utilizing photos and videos from their collections.
Cody Hefner, director of communications, says his team is constantly figuring out new ways for families to have fun.
Hefner also says visiting the site is a great way to show the museum your support during their temporary closure. The museum is a non-profit organization that relies on ticket sales, education program fees, event sales and donations to keep up and running.
“We want to give people some sense of normalcy in a very abnormal time or some type of escape as we continue to create those meaningful experiences that we try to do every day in the building, but to bring those to you,” says Hefner.
Just visit CincyMuseum.org. to check out all the fun.
