City of Blue Ash cancels all events through mid-June

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Due to the uncertainty over COVID-19 the City of Blue Ash has canceled all events through June 14.
The cancellations include SummitFest on June 13, the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on May 25, the Public Works Touch-a-Truck on May 20 and the Blue Ash Police Bike ROdeo on June 3.
“These event cancellations are heartbreaking for staff and the visitors who enjoy them, but it is imperative that we do all we can to flatten the curve and protect each other during these unprecedented times,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kruse said in a news release. “We look forward to coming out on the other side of this, and getting back to work on bringing you the best events in the region.”
According to the city, due to the cancellations, many part-time staff members will be laid off beginning April 18. The employees have been notified.
The Parks and Recreation Department is working to create virtual opportunities for residents to enjoy.
For the full list of cancelled events and any upcoming “virtual” opporunities, please check the Blue Ash Events website.
