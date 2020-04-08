First Alert Weather Day: Severe Risk After 8pm Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are waiting for a front to pass through that will stabilize and cool us down, but with that said we still run the risk for SEVERE STORMS late on your Wednesday.
We start the day out with just a few scattered chances east of Cincinnati, as our stronger storms stayed out of the Tri-State. Look for a warm and breezy afternoon and mainly dry into the evening hours with a high of 76 degrees.
Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues for strong to SEVERE storms late evening and early overnight as our front moves through the area. The biggest threats this evening will be damaging wind and heavy rain. Isolated tornado can not be ruled out especially south of the I 71 / 75 split where an enhanced risk of storms is possible, the rest of us remain under a slight risk.
This risk will end Thursday morning, with much cooler air in the low 50′s for the remainder of the week into the weekend.
