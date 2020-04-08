FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storm Risk After 8pm

A front is on the way that will bring much cooler air for the second half of the week, and with that comes a SEVERE RISK of storms. Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues for strong to SEVERE storms late evening and early overnight as our front moves through the area. The biggest threats this evening will be damaging wind and heavy rain. Isolated tornado can not be ruled out as the enhanced risk for storms has increased closer to Cincinnati, while a slight risk remains for areas north.