Go on a ‘Home Safari’ and make a splash with Fiona today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Wednesday, Fiona the hippo will be the star of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s “Home Safari.”
“We kicked off the Home Safari series three weeks ago with Fiona but people, especially our members, miss her and want to see what she’s up to,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “She and her mom, Bibi, will be doing some paintings tomorrow.”
Get ready at 3 p.m. to have Fiona make a splash in your homes.
Anyone who adopts an animal between now and April 11 will be eligible to win one of the kiss paintings created by Fiona and Bibi during Wednesday’s “Home Safari.”
Each safari includes a chat and Q & A session with an animal care team member and an animal-themed activity that viewers can do at home using information they learned.
The daily sessions have reached almost 50 million people, according to the zoo.
All safaris and activities can be found on the Zoo’s Home Safari Resources web page.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.