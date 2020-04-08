Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar has adjusted its schedule again because of the coronavirus pandemic. The doubleheader at Detroit scheduled for the end of May has now been canceled. IndyCar will make up the two dates by hosting doubleheaders at both Iowa Speedway and Laguna Seca in California. The series will also add an October race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to give it 15 events on the 2020 calendar. The season was suspended 48 hours before the opening race. IndyCar is now tentatively scheduled to start its season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.