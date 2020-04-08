Indiana nearing 6k coronavirus cases as deaths surpass 200

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana is on the verge of 6,000 coronavirus cases and now has more than 200 deaths from the virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
As of Wednesday, the ISDH is reporting a total of 5,943 coronavirus cases and 203 deaths in the state.
Deaths from the coronavirus across the state still have not peaked, Indiana State Health Commissioner Doctor Kristina Box stated on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH):
- Franklin County: 61 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 11 cases, zero deaths
- Dearborn County: 47 cases, 1 death
- Ohio County: 1 case, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 76 cases, 3 deaths
- Fayette County: 18 cases, 3 deaths
Hoosiers between the ages of 50-59 account for the highest percentage of coronavirus cases in the state with 20.6 percent, according to ISDH.
But when it comes to the percentage of coronavirus deaths, that age group is only the fourth highest:
- 80 years and older - 37.9 percent
- 70 to 79 years old - 32.5 percent
- 60 to 69 years old - 18.2 percent
- 50 to 59 years old - 6.9 percent
Governor Eric Holcomb will update Hoosiers with the latest coronavirus information Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. EST.
