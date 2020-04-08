Interactive map: Coronavirus cases by zip code in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati has created a tool that allows users to see how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in their neighborhood.
Use your mouse to hover over an area on the map below and it will tell you how many COVID-19 cases are in a particular zip code.
You can also see the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Cincinnati as well as deaths caused by the virus.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases by county in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana
Take your mouse and hover over the county and it will tell you how many positive coronavirus cases have been diagnosed there.
