Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana, awaiting virus peak, sees biggest 1-day death toll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is reporting 34 new coronavirus deaths, marking the state’s largest single-day jump in the toll, and health officials are warning that the worst is yet to come. Health officials on Tuesday reported 568 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the state’s total cases to more than 5,500. Indiana has reported 173 deaths in total. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says Indiana’s coronavirus deaths have not peaked and compared those deaths that have happened since March 10 to the average number of people who die of flu in Indiana every year, which is about 150 over a seven-month period.
CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
NTSB: School district shares blame for crash that killed 3
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a northern Indiana school district is partially to blame for a 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural highway to reach their stopped school bus. The NTSB said Tuesday the crash near Rochester was caused by a pickup truck driver’s failure to stop for the school bus, despite its activated and clearly visible warning lights and stop arm. However, it says contributing to the crash was the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp.’s inadequate safety assessment of school bus routes. That resulted in a prevalence of bus stops that required students to cross high-speed roadways to board a bus.
OBIT-BEERING
Longtime former Purdue President Steven Beering dies
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University has announced that former President Dr. Steven Beering, who expanded and diversified the West Lafayette campus during his 18-year tenure, had died. He was 87. Purdue didn't disclose the circumstances of Beering’s death, but current President Mitch Daniels confirmed to WLFI-TV that it was not from COVID-19. Beering went to Purdue in 1983 after serving as dean of the Indiana University School of Medicine and director of the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis. Before that, he served 12 years in the Air Force and a medical consultant to NASA, where he was a physician to the nation’s first astronauts
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA FATAL FIRE
NW Indiana man dies in RV fire while in self-isolation
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana authorities say a man who died when a fire gutted a recreational vehicle was self-isolating inside the vehicle after recently traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The body of 37-year-old Jason Morris was found inside the RV parked in his Merrillville home’s driveway after firefighters doused the fire, which gutted the vehicle Saturday night and also damaged his home. Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Morris was self-quarantining in the RV after recent travel. He says it’s unknown if Morris was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or if he was self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
11 virus deaths at one central Indiana nursing home
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state health commissioner says 11 residents of a central Indiana nursing home have died from COVID-19. Dr. Kristina Box said Monday that in addition to the 11 dead at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, three workers there have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition,. She says the state is helping to transfer residents there without COVID-19 symptoms to another skilled nursing home. State health officials say 12 more COVID-19 deaths have driven Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 139, while the total number of cases approaches 5,000.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-HISTORY
Historical Society collecting items to tell story of virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Historical Society isn’t waiting for the corornavirus crisis to make it into the history books to prepare to tell the story. The historical society that’s been documenting the state’s past since 1830 is for the first time collecting documents at the exact time a historic event is unfolding. Items the museum is looking for include photographs, paintings, drawings, writings and whatever else might help tell the story of how the global pandemic played out in Indiana. SO far the museum has collected more than 260 items from people all over the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RILEY FOUNDATION
Riley Foundation starts emergency fund during virus pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Riley Children’s Foundation is seeking donations toward a new fund that will provide emergency assistance to the families of hospitalized children facing additional financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. The Riley Relief Fund will also provide support for the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis during the ongoing public heath emergency. Foundation President Elizabeth Elkas says the virus outbreak is pushing many families further into crisis while they are caring for children with complex medical needs. Donations can be made at the foundation’s website.
PREGNANT INMATE-DENIED RELEASE
Judge keeps pregnant inmate in jail to protect unborn child
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge declined to release a pregnant inmate from jail after her mother pleaded to keep her locked up, saying her daughter's history of substance abuse threatens the life of her unborn child. Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied release on Wednesday for 29-year-old Alysha Ramos after her mother warned that releasing her would put her pregnancy at risk. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Clymer ordered Ramos to remain jailed for a probation violation for allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine use after her defense attorney argued that Ramos has tested fine with other repeated drug tests.