Search underway for burglary suspects in Sycamore Twp

SYCAMORE TWP. (FOX19) - A search is underway for two burglary suspects in Sycamore Township who fled deputies early Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
It started about 2:30 a.m. at Fast Track It on School Road, dispatchers said.
One suspect fled in a silver van while the other ran off, deputies said in a news release.
Initial reports from the scene indicate the suspect who left in the van tried to strike an officer with the vehicle.
No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect in the van fled onto westbound Interstate 275, where authorities said they lost him.
Both suspects, who are males, are accused of fleeing with several tools, deputies said.
