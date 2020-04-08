Shooting investigation underway in Mt. Airy

Shooting investigation underway in Mt. Airy
A shooting investigation is underway in Mt. Airy Wednesday morning after a victim was found on Chesterfield Court, Cincinnati police say. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 5:00 AM

MT. AIRY (FOX19) - A shooting investigation is underway in Mt. Airy early Wednesday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Chesterfield Court about 3:15 a.m.

One person was found shot and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police confirm.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.