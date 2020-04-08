Tom & Chee offering special deal for National Grilled Cheese Day

“Of course, we wish we could serve our fans in person, but we want to keep our friends safe at all times, which is why we are being diligent in our carry-out, curbside and delivery service,” said John Gerth, owner of several Cincinnati-area Tom & Chee restaurants. “We want you to enjoy a handcrafted melt and original grilled cheese donut on National Grilled Cheese Day, which is why we’re continuing to go above and beyond for our guests.”