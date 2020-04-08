Tom & Chee offering special deal for National Grilled Cheese Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A city favorite is going to help you celebrate one of the best food holidays in the country next week.
Select Tom & Chee Cincinnati locations will offer a special promotion to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on Monday, April 13, according to a press release from the company.
When you buy any handcrafted melt you will get a free original grilled cheese donut at one of the three Tom & Chee locations currently open in the Greater Cincinnati area during National Grilled Cheese Day, the release says.
These are three locations currently open during the COVID-19 Pandemic:
- Downtown Cincinnati,125 E. Court Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
- West Chester – 9328 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester, OH 45069
- Anderson Towne Center – 7578 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati OH 45255
“Of course, we wish we could serve our fans in person, but we want to keep our friends safe at all times, which is why we are being diligent in our carry-out, curbside and delivery service,” said John Gerth, owner of several Cincinnati-area Tom & Chee restaurants. “We want you to enjoy a handcrafted melt and original grilled cheese donut on National Grilled Cheese Day, which is why we’re continuing to go above and beyond for our guests.”
This special promotion applies to all carryout and curbside pickup orders.
To order online click the following link: Tom & Chee Online Ordering.
