WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, announced that there are 5,148 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 193 deaths.
About 50,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says they are still facing some test shortages and are looking at alternative testing efforts.
Acton stated it’s not science that predicts outcomes, but actions that predict outcomes.
During the briefing, she showed Ohio’s curve has dropped but cautioned that stopping our actions too early will cause another increase.
Acton said she still believes the peak will be in mid-to-late April or early May before cases decline.
On Tuesday, DeWine said prisons pose a unique issue in this pandemic and he is working to relieve overcrowding in state prisons.
“We believe that there are specific inmates who could qualify for release who are already scheduled for release within the next 90 days,” he said.
The move would allow for increased social distancing between prison staff and inmates.
DeWine said they narrowed down the list to 141 inmates by eliminating those convicted of serious and violent charges.
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule on Tuesday to allow establishments with an existing on-premises liquor permit to sell and deliver alcohol, including high-proof liquor in limited quantity, for off-premises consumption, DeWine said.
“Under the rule, patrons can purchase two, prepackaged drinks per meal. All drinks must be closed and remain closed during transport as per open container law,” he said.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted spoke about the delays in unemployment benefits.
“We hear your frustration. We are pushing capacity... I share your frustration and sense of urgency," he said. There are now 829 employees working on this. They are processing a record number of claims. But we still know that not everyone is having a great experience. Their benefits will be backdated to the point they were eligible."
