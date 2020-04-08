411 confirmed coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Hamilton Co.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said there are 411 confirmed cases in Hamilton County and 12 deaths.
The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, announced that there are 4,782 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 167 deaths.
About 50,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
“It’s clear we are climbing the curve and exponentially getting worse," Driehaus said.
She said she wants everyone to set a new goal and to pledge to go out when necessary, not to “battle boredom.”
“If you have to make a trip try to consolidate the trips,” Driehaus said. “We have a lot of control over how this goes in the near and long future.”
Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said he’s gotten several complaints about outdoor box stores and reminded residents that mulching their yard is not essential business.
“Construction is essential business. Mulching your yard is not essential business. Each trip you make increases the risk of yourself, your family, and friends. Make yourself stay home,” he said.
While church is exempt from the stay-at-home order, Kesterman suggested not going at this time.
“These are very difficult times. I would encourage you not to gather the same way you have in previous years,” he said.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says she still believes the peak will be in mid-to-late April or early May before cases decline.
She said the 10,000 cases per day she was using from models early on were based on less successful social distancing and is encouraging Ohioans to maintain social distancing for the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.