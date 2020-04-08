20-year-old man fatally shot on Cincinnati’s West Side

VILLAGES OF ROLL HILL (FOX19) - A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in what Cincinnati police say is a homicide on the city’s West Side overnight.
Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of President Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Homicide investigators said they found Sanchez Lee suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lee was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
There is no suspect information to release, they said early Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.
