Cincinnati lighting up blue to show support for COVID-19 essential workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city of Cincinnati is lighting up for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as part of the national #LightItBlue campaign.
The city says the iconic “Cincinnati” sign at Duke Energy Center, Fountain Square and other local buildings will “go blue” Thursday night.
The Light It Blue campaign invites businesses and venues across the country to simultaneously turn blue in support of the frontline staff and essential workers who are confronting the disease in their line of work – nurses, firefighters, grocery store clerks, police officers, public service workers and employees of other essential businesses.
“Those who continue to go out and serve our city every day in the midst of this pandemic deserve our utmost support during this time,” Mayor John Cranley said. “Lighting It Blue is one way we can collectively say we see you, we appreciate you, and we honor your sacrifice and service.”
All Light It Blue venues will begin at 8 p.m.
The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County are calling on all area buildings and businesses to participate. Residents with the ability to do so are asked to take part as well.
