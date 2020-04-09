Cooler, breezy, & a few showers by Thursday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a daytime high of only 54 degrees during the daytime hours Thursday afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun and gusty at times as temperatures fall back into the 40′s by this evening.
As cooler air works in for your Friday, we will see a few rain showers later in the evening, but then dry for your Friday morning.
Temperatures stay near 50 on Friday and then mid 50′s on Saturday with sunshine. While we get back near 60 on Easter Sunday, rain showers will return.
The overall trend the next 7 days will be for much cooler air and staying below normal. In fact, we could see some patchy frost on Saturday morning.
