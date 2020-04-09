Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe will go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Tshiebwe’s intentions Wednesday to request an evaluation from an NBA undergraduate advisory committee. The deadline is June 3 to withdraw from consideration and return to school. Tshiebwe started all 31 games as a freshman, leading the Mountaineers in scoring at 11.2 points per game and in rebounding at 9.3. He was named to the all-Big 12 second team and the league’s all-freshman team.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati had a list of top targets heading into free agency, and coach Zac Taylor says the Bengals got the players they wanted. The Bengals announced Wednesday they had reached agreements with eight unrestricted free agents since the new league year started March 18, though all eight still must pass physicals. The Bengals’ top targets included defensive tackle D.J. Reader and cornerback Trae Waynes as Cincinnati spent lots of money after going 2-14 in Taylor’s inaugural season.Taylor said the players Cincinnati landed in free agency speaks to how the Bengals are viewed outside their own building.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says he probably won't feel any closure on the Los Angeles Lakers' remarkable season unless the NBA is able to finish the 2019-20 campaign. James says the world's health and safety is infinitely more important than sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers were cruising toward their first playoff berth since 2013 when the NBA season was suspended March 11. James initially expressed reluctance about playing games in empty arenas, or the possibility of NBA teams gathering in the same city to complete the season in a form of sports quarantine. The 16-time All-Star selection now says he is up for anything that’s safe and smart.