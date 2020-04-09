Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says he probably won't feel any closure on the Los Angeles Lakers' remarkable season unless the NBA is able to finish the 2019-20 campaign. James says the world's health and safety is infinitely more important than sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers were cruising toward their first playoff berth since 2013 when the NBA season was suspended March 11. James initially expressed reluctance about playing games in empty arenas, or the possibility of NBA teams gathering in the same city to complete the season in a form of sports quarantine. The 16-time All-Star selection now says he is up for anything that’s safe and smart.