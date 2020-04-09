Indiana coronavirus: New death in Dearborn County as cases top 6K

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Another 42 people have died from coronavirus in Indiana, state health officials said Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 245 as total confirmed cases stand at 6,351.
Dearborn County had an additional death Thursday with two now total, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Franklin County: 64 cases, 7 deaths
- Switzerland County: 13 cases, zero deaths
- Dearborn County: 52 cases, 2 death
- Ohio County: 1 case, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 77 cases, 3 deaths
- Fayette County: 19 cases, 3 deaths
A total of 32,133 tests have been done, state officials said.
