$30 million loss possible for Cincinnati arts due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A nonprofit that champions the arts throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky is now feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ArtsWave predicts it will lose $30 million this year if it isn’t able to resume public events and performances this summer.
Many big shows and productions throughout the Tri-State collaborate with ArtsWave. The nonprofit funds and supports more than 100 arts projects and organizations through grants.
Now due to the pandemic ArtsWave says that more than 200 events through May have already been cancelled.
“With all earned revenue and ticket sales opportunities shut down now. There’s a tremendous economic impact on nonprofit art organizations,” ArtsWave CEO and President Alecia Kintner said.
Within a week of performance and venue closures, ArtsWave says it began accelerating grant payments to 44 different organizations, helping them survive this challenging time.
“Already there has been several hundred layoffs and furloughs across the nonprofit arts sector," " said Kintner. "Theatre and museums have had to close down temporarily, so there’s a real human cost, just like so many industries, and it’s heartbreaking to see the impact on our arts and culture.”
So far this year Artswave has only reached 66 percent of its $12.4 million campaign goal. Now the nonprofit is reaching out to the community for help.
Kintner says your donation can help save the arts throughout the Tri-State.
“It’s going to be hard to recover from this, and of course there’s a lot of uncertainty how fast we can get back into our art venues, and so that compounds the problem," she explained.
ArtWorks says it is continuing to provide virtual programs right now.
For more information about that or to donate visit artswave.org.
