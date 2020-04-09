Mother of nearly drowned toddler says incident was ‘worst nightmare’

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two-year-old Joseph Bowman has been fighting for his life at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for more than eight weeks after he was found in a pond on his father’s property.
Now, according to his mother, the child could be coming home as soon as this weekend.
“I’m happy. I’m blessed he’s still here. I just want him to have a good chance at life, like he did before the accident. But I want my son to at least have some quality of life, not what he has right now,” Hope Bowman, Joseph’s mother, told FOX19 NOW Thursday.
Bowman says she came home from a dentist appointment and saw that her son was missing. She says doctor’s told the family he wasn’t going to make it the first night in the hospital.
"It's just a parent's worse nightmare," said Bowman. "Just pure agony, you can't prepare for something like this."
According to Bowman, her son has numerous injuries.
“He has spots all over his brain from the lack of oxygen that got to his brain. They are telling me he is blind,” the mother of two said. “He can’t walk, he can’t move. He’s like a newborn baby all over again. He just lays there.”
Before the accident Bowman says her son was a healthy baby boy.
“He was the healthiest little baby ever. He’s already been to the dentist. He’s never had an ear infection. He was perfect,” Bowman said.
Bowman says she is trying to get Joseph a special oxygen treatment, so she created a GoFundMe page for his medical expenses.
