Mother says 11-year-old victim of West Chester window-peeper

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A window-peeper has been making the rounds in West Chester, according to police. Now they’re asking for the community’s help identifying him.
A West Chester woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, says her 11-year-old daughter was sitting outside around 10:30 p.m. Saturday talking to a friend. Then, not five minutes after she returned inside, a man was seen looking in a window to the home.
“I was sitting literally six feet away from her,” the woman recounted. “I could hear everything. She was out there for about an hour, and hour-and-a-half. She came in, and I shut the blinds and shut the door and everything.”
She continued: “I don’t even know how long he was watching her or how long he had been standing out there watching the whole time.”
The suspect was caught on the woman’s Ring camera, where you can see him looking around.
She says she’d never seen him before.
The video was provided to West Chester police, who say the suspect has been spotted in other parts of the area on numerous occasions.
If you’ve seen anything suspicious or know the suspect, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.
