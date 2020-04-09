Non-profit helping three times the usual amount of clients during coronavirus pandemic

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - Because of the coronavirus, some local non-profits are dealing with a massive influx of families, children and senior citizens looking for help.
One of the organizations that has been affected is the Brighton Center in Northern Kentucky.
From a food pantry, to unemployment assistance, to offering shelter to homeless and runaway teenagers, Lauren Copeland said the Brighton Center is more than willing to help those in need.
“They may feel hopeless, or they may be scared, and we’re able to provide a place that’s full of dignity and support," Copeland, the Brighton Center’s Development Director, said.
Copeland says right now, the community needs it more than ever. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused layoffs and has closed businesses, they are seeing a large increase in clients.
Between March 16 and April 3, they helped 951 families, which is more than 2,000 individuals, according to Copeland.
Copeland says that is three times the amount of people they served at this time last year.
“30 percent of the families who have accessed services at Brighton Center have never accessed services at Brighton Center before, so I think that also speaks to the need that we’re seeing and how this pandemic is really affecting people in all aspects of their lives,” Copeland said.
They are helping people with food, diapers, rent, mortgage payments and utility bills, Copeland said, by delivering donations and by connecting families with resources.
Copeland said they are also making home deliveries to almost 100 adults who cannot leave their home.
None of it would be possible, Copeland said, without the support of the community. It is the volunteers and donors who have been keeping them going during this tough time.
“This community is so incredibly generous, and they have really stepped up," Copeland said. "Almost daily, we’re getting donations.”
Copeland said although they were not prepared for the increase of people, they have no plans of stopping their mission.
The Brighton Center has multiple locations in different counties in Northern Kentucky.
