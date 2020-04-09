Ohio jobless claims nearly double all in 2019

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio saw its third straight week of near-record or record jobless claims with 226,007 initial filings last week through Saturday, April 4, state labor figures released Thursday show.
That’s less than the 272,117 for the previous week ending March 28, but it still exceeds every other week on record, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
This is the second straight week that more than 200,000 new claims were filed in the state.
Overall, filings for the past three weeks totaled 696,519 – far exceeding the 364,603 claims for all of last year.
By comparison, 7,042 initial claims were made for the week ending March 7.
Record numbers of U.S. and Ohio workers have been filing claims for unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Nationally, nearly 17 million claims have been filed as of Saturday, according to federal job numbers released Thursday.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges individuals to file their claims online.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.