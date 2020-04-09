76,000 without power as storms tear through Tri-State

Powerful storms moved through the Tri-State Wednesday night. (Source: WXIX)
April 9, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 12:47 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A line of powerful storms passed through Greater Cincinnati Wednesday night, producing heavy rain, strong winds and lightning.

The storm also brought golf-ball sized hail and winds above 70 mph in some locations.

A funnel cloud was reported in Covington at 10:37 p.m.

Additionally, the National Weather Service says there is evidence a tornado touched down in northern Brown County.

According to Duke Energy, 76,000 customers are without power across Greater Cincinnati as of this writing.

Duke Energy Coverage Map

The region was put under a tornado watch shortly after 8 p.m.

A tornado warning followed around 10 p.m. for Dearborn County. Over the next 90 minutes, tornado warnings would be issued for every Ohio and Kentucky county in the region.

Viewer-submitted photos show the storm’s extensive damage:

