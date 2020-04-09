76,000 without power as storms tear through Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A line of powerful storms passed through Greater Cincinnati Wednesday night, producing heavy rain, strong winds and lightning.
The storm also brought golf-ball sized hail and winds above 70 mph in some locations.
A funnel cloud was reported in Covington at 10:37 p.m.
Additionally, the National Weather Service says there is evidence a tornado touched down in northern Brown County.
According to Duke Energy, 76,000 customers are without power across Greater Cincinnati as of this writing.
The region was put under a tornado watch shortly after 8 p.m.
A tornado warning followed around 10 p.m. for Dearborn County. Over the next 90 minutes, tornado warnings would be issued for every Ohio and Kentucky county in the region.
Viewer-submitted photos show the storm’s extensive damage:
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.