Seders going virtual across Tri-State as Jewish community celebrates Passover

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Passover, like so many religious holidays, is meant to be celebrated together. But COVID-19, as it has done with so many things in life, is making that difficult.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order means Passover’s traditional family gatherings are a no-goes. It’s tough news for many in the Tri-State’s Jewish community as the seven-day holiday gets underway Wednesday night.
It gets tougher for those of the Orthodox Jewish faith, who have no resort because they don’t use technology.
But many have found a way to stick to their traditions while incorporating a little something new: the virtual Seder.
Dr. Gary Zola describes Passover meal as among the most beloved holidays in the Jewish liturgical calendar just because, as he says, “It’s in the house.”
“Suddenly you can’t do that, even people in the same city," Zola explained.
Zola didn’t let the virus or the stay-at-home order stop him from celebrating. Along with some of his family and friends, he held a virtual seder so people could still come together.
Those who participated in the Zoom call sang songs and took turns reading prayers.
“We’re going to try to be together, even if we are apart,” Zola said.
Passover lasts until Thursday, April 16.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.