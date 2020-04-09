Watch Easter Sunday Mass from St. Peter in Chains live on FOX19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The celebration of Easter Sunday Mass will be much different this year due to COVID-19.
Ohioans are under a stay-at-home order and the Catholic Conference of Ohio has extended its suspension of publicly celebrated Masses and liturgies through Sunday, May 3.
To help the faithful, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati is livestreaming daily and weekend Masses from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains downtown.
This weekend, FOX19 will bring their Easter Sunday service to you.
In conjunction with the Archdiocese, we will broadcast the entire Mass from Saint Peter in Chains starting at 11 a.m. on April 12.
You may also watch the livestream of the Easter Sunday Mass on the FOX19 app, FOX19.com and on our Facebook page.
