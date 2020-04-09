Councilmembers announce kick-off of Liberty Street improvement project

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Councilmembers Chris Seelbach and Jeff Pastor kicked off the construction of the Liberty Street Road Diet and Safety Improvement Project.
Originally proposed in 2013, the project received final approval from City Council last May.
This week, construction began on the nearly nine-block project, the first major change to Liberty Street since the 1950′s.
Construction will increase pedestrian safety along the Liberty Street corridor.
The project will include curb bump installments between Central Parkway and Sycamore Street to shorten length of crosswalks and generate permanent on-street parking and the reconfiguration of the intersection of Liberty Hill and Liberty Street to make the juncture safer for pedestrians and drivers.
