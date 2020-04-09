WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, announced that there are 5,512 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 213 deaths.
About 55,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, DeWine said Ohio is still struggling to get face masks to people working on the frontline.
“We are trying to get more masks into the state, but this is a struggle. So the use of Battelle and the sterilization of these masks is very, very important,” he said.
Batelle has the capacity to sterilize 160,000 masks per day and DeWine is pleading the public to not throw them away.
Deaths are going to increase and cases are going to increase even though our efforts have bought us time, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said.
“You have squashed this and stretched this curve. But please know that if you start going out, well go right back up. You have to keep doing what you’re doing,” she said. “The fear I have is when we have these silent victories people say COVID-19 was never there to begin with and there never was a threat. Please know - this battle is still ongoing. Please stay home Ohio.”
