What to know: Changes at BMV due to coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down all 181 Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations, except five, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 27, DeWine signed Sub. H.B. 197, which states that Ohio licenses (including driver license, CDLs, identification cards, temporary instruction permits, vehicle registrations and vehicle temporary tags), expiring during the declared State of Emergency shall remain valid until either 90 days after the declared emergency ends, or Dec. 1, 2020, whichever comes sooner.
If you’re planning on flying - there’s no need to panic.
“Travelers with a state driver’s license that expired beginning on March 1, 2020, and who are not able to renew at their state driver’s license agency may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. TSA will accepted expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date, plus 60 days after the duration of the COVID-19 national emergency,” the TSA said.
You can do the following things online without being in a BMV location:
- Vehicle registration
- Temporary tags
- Tag renewal
- Check availability of specialty plates
- Driving records
- Change of address
- Register to become an organ donor
- Reinstatement requirement fees
- Fleet and power of attorney services
- Check status of registration
- Next of Kin
The BMV notes that in-person visits to a branch should be used only when absolutely necessary.
The five locations that remain open provide these services only:
- Issuance of commercial driver licenses, or CDLs
- Renewal of CDLs
- All other services will be discontinued
Go to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website for more information or FAQ.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.